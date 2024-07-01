Latto And Ice Spice Trade Shots At 2024 BET Awards 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto shared a clip of her response via her Instagram Story after Ice Spice performed her Latto diss during the BET Awards.

The feud between Latto and Ice Spice continues to escalate, with both artists adding fuel to the fire at the 2024 BET Awards.

The feuding rappers were both on the bill at the BET Awards on Sunday night (June 30), with Ice Spice performing her Latto diss “Think U the S### (Fart).”

However, Latto was getting ready to perform while her rival was onstage, and she had a message for Ice Spice. “Ho! B####, I’m the muthafuckin stankiest fart you ever smelled,” she said in a video.

OOP 👀🎥| Latto backstage at the #BETAwards wants to let someone know that she is the fart, in fact the stankiest one you ever smelt. 😭 pic.twitter.com/0PfmE1Oe4G — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 1, 2024

Latto posted the clip on her Instagram Stories. While Ice Spice didn’t respond directly, she also seemingly sent a subliminal shot via social media.

The Bronx native took to X (Twitter), with several clips from her performance and an apparent response. “U NOT EVEN THE FART B####,” she wrote before quoting fellow Latto nemesis Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” lyrics. “Now gimmie my 10ss.”

U NOT EVEN THE FART B#### 🧡 now gimmie my 10ss pic.twitter.com/io59QR0NGF — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) July 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Latto debuted the title track from her upcoming album which also appears to target Ice Spice. Latto named the project Sugar Honey Iced Tea which spells out an interesting acronym. She also takes aim at her rivals on the song, including one barb which could be a jab at Nicki Minaj.

“You evil eyed b###### got me sage-ing the whole room,” Latto raps. “You ageing in the face but whatever that’s old news/The crown is coming home soon, I sit on the throne soon.”