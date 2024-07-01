Latto And Ice Spice Trade Shots At 2024 BET Awards 

The feud between Latto and Ice Spice continues to escalate, with both artists adding fuel to the fire at the 2024 BET Awards.
The feuding rappers were both on the bill at the BET Awards on Sunday night (June 30), with Ice Spice performing her Latto diss “Think U the S### (Fart).”
However, Latto was getting ready to perform while her rival was onstage, and she had a message for Ice Spice. “Ho! B####, I’m the muthafuckin stankiest fart you ever smelled,” she said in a video.
Latto posted the clip on her Instagram Stories. While Ice Spice didn’t respond directly, she also seemingly sent a subliminal shot via social media.
The Bronx native took to X (Twitter), with several clips from her performance and an apparent response. “U NOT EVEN THE FART B####,” she wrote before quoting fellow Latto nemesis Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” lyrics. “Now gimmie my 10ss.”
Meanwhile, Latto debuted the title track from her upcoming album which also appears to target Ice Spice. Latto named the project Sugar Honey Iced Tea which spells out an interesting acronym. She also takes aim at her rivals on the song, including one barb which could be a jab at Nicki Minaj.
“You evil eyed b###### got me sage-ing the whole room,” Latto raps. “You ageing in the face but whatever that’s old news/The crown is coming home soon, I sit on the throne soon.”