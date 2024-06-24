Usher Praises Latto For Making History Following Hilarious Mock Serenade 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto saved the day by stepping in for Usher after he experienced some technical difficulties at the Birthday Bash in ATL.

Usher is giving Latto her flowers after she made history, becoming the first woman to headline Atlanta’s HOT 107.9 Birthday Bash.

The star-studded annual event included multiple surprise cameos from the “Sunday Service” hitmaker’s past collaborators, including Usher.

However, he experienced technical difficulties during his set prompting Latto to step in to save the show. Latto rushed onstage barefoot to fill in for Usher as he performed “Superstar.”

While the crew sorted out the audio issues Latto took over serenading Usher with a karaoke-style rendition of his beloved hit.

“Her mic was on,” Usher wrote on X (Twitter) alongside a slip of Latto singing.

Last night with my lil sis @Latto …her mic was on 😂🤣 Love U ATL pic.twitter.com/57wz73KMMZ — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) June 23, 2024

Nonetheless, Usher went on to congratulate Latto for her historic performance.

“You know, we have this thing that we do in Atlanta, where we just seem to keep making history,” he said. “Tonight, Latto made history, being the first female to [headline] Birthday Bash. [So,] we wanna give her, her flowers, one time.”

“He don’t play bout Big Mama!!!” Latto wrote, sharing the clip before teasing her new album.

“16,000+ sold out in my city!!! Real tears watching all this footage!!!” she admitted. “Im flooding today idc yall wouldn’t understand the feeling!!! Real Atlanta KNOW I put in overtime yall really watched me grow up SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA OTW.”

🥹🥹🥹 16,000+ sold out in my city!!! Real tears watching all this footage!!! Im flooding today idc yall wouldn’t understand the feeling!!! Real Atlanta KNOW I put in overtime yall really watched me grow up SUGAR HONEY ICED TEA OTW 💿💿💿💿💿 pic.twitter.com/gahm08K1Xw — BIG LATTO (@Latto) June 23, 2024

The album’s title, along with a tweet before the event had fans speculating Latto was dissing Ice Spice following months of online tension. She shared a photo of a poop-themed cake alongside the caption “Think I’m the sh*t, b*tch ?????” seemingly a reference to Ice Spice’s “Think U The S**t (Fart)” song.

Social media users also noticed her album title forms an interesting acronym.