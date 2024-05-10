Ice Spice Fuels Latto Beef With “Gimme A Light” Barb

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ice Spice previously dissed Latto on “Think U the S### (Fart),” which led to a response on Latto’s “Sunday Service.”

Ice Spice continued her feud with Latto on the new single “Gimme a Light,” which dropped on Friday (May 10). The Bronx native subliminally dissed her foe on the Sean Paul-sampling track.

“And no, I don’t got any opps/Like why would I beef with a flop?” she rapped.

Ice Spice took shots at Latto on the song “Think U the S### (Fart)” in January. The Capitol Records artist confirmed the track was a Latto diss in February.

“The thing is for me is why am I seeing that I’m in the back of your weak ass snippet?” Ice Spice said on Twitter Spaces. “So, I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Okay, since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me.’ And I dropped that. It was really just a snippet … I was like, ‘This has to be fake. This is AI.’ But b###### be bold, so I was like, ‘Oh, we’re being bold today.’”

The snippet was a preview of Latto’s song “Sunday Service.” Latto posted a TikTok clip featuring an Ice Spice video playing in the background at the same time as the lyrics “I just want a one-on-one, don’t know why she so nervous.”

Ice Spice assumed it was a diss directed at her. Latto denied putting the video in the background on purpose. She didn’t know “Think U the S### (Fart)” was about her until the Twitter Spaces reveal but said she wasn’t “running from no smoke.”

Latto responded to “Think U the S### (Fart)” by clearly dissing Ice Spice on the full version of “Sunday Service.”

“Think I’m the s###? B####, I know it, hoe/Jesus walked on water, I got Ice boiling though,” Latto rapped.

Ice Spice’s “Gimme a Light” is the first official single from her debut album Y2K. She hasn’t announced a release date for the project.