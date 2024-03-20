Latto Tapped To Be First Female Artist To Headline Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Sunday Service” performer will share the stage with friends.

Latto will make history in her home state this summer. The Georgia-raised recording artist will become the first female rapper to headline Atlanta’s annual Birthday Bash event on June 22.

Hot 107.9 revealed the lineup for the 2024 edition of Birthday Bash which takes place inside the State Farm Arena. In addition to Latto & Friends, the radio station booked Key Glock, Killer Mike, Boosie and other Hip-Hop acts.

“1ST FEMALE TO HEADLINE BIRTHDAY BASH!!! @hot1079atl I’m bringing out hellaaaaaaa special guests [fire emojis],” Latto tweeted on Tuesday (March 19).

The Clayton County representative heads into June’s Birthday Bash concert on the heels of releasing her “Sunday Service” single in February. “Sunday Service” peaked at No. 100 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Latto had a successful 2023. Her “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaboration with Cardi B reached platinum status. She also linked up with Jungkook for the record-breaking “Seven” which debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Additionally, Latto won Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards over Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj. “Seven” received the Billboard Music Awards trophy for Top Global K-pop Song.