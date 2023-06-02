Angel Reese Makes A Cameo In Latto & Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor Again” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the new visuals from the two rap stars.

Once again, Cardi B is a top trending topic on social media. The Invasion of Privacy album creator teamed up with Latto for the new “Put It On Da Floor Again” single.

The remix to Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” arrived with an official music video. Several celebrities made cameos in the clip, including Louisiana State University Women’s Basketball player Angel Reese.

“I told y’all I wanted to be a video vixen😭,” tweeted Angel Reese on Friday morning after the “Put It On Da Floor Again” video premiered. The 21-year-old athlete later added, “Now I see why y’all hate me, GOOD NIGHTTTT from tallyyyy😭🤣.”

Reese made headlines during the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament. She received backlash for taunting her opponent, Caitlin Clark, despite the Iowa guard using the same “You Can’t See Me” gesture in a previous game.

i told y’all i wanted to be a video vixen😭 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 2, 2023

now i see why y’all hate me, GOODNIGHTTTT from tallyyyy😭🤣 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 2, 2023

Cardi B referenced Angel Reese and the rest of the NCAA Championship-winning LSU Tigers on the “Put It On Da Floor Again” song. At one point, the Grammy winner raps, “I been balling so damn hard, could’ve went to LSU.”

In addition, Cardi’s husband, Offset of the Migos rap group, appears in the “Put It On Da Floor Again” video. The three-minute visual, filmed partially in Atlanta’s Jewelry Unlimited, is already trending in the Top 10 of YouTube’s music section.

Latto premiered “Put It On Da Floor” at this year’s Coachella Festival. The track caused some controversy. Coi Leray called out Latto for name-dropping her on the record. However, the “Players” hitmaker eventually acknowledged she may have overreacted.

Many music fans also assumed Latto took subliminal shots at Nicki Minaj on “Put It On Da Floor” as retaliation for Minaj possibly sneak dissing the Atlanta native on “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” There are a few lines in Cardi B’s verse on “Put It On Da Floor Again” that could also be directed at her longtime rival, Nicki Minaj.