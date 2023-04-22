Coi Leray On Calling Out Latto: Maybe I Overreacted

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ‘Trendsetter’ album creator says there’s a lot going on behind the scenes.

It appears “Players” hitmaker Coi Leray did some reflecting on her recent tweets about Latto. This morning, Leray returned to Twitter to share more thoughts on what she had to say yesterday.

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” sparked the situation. The Atlanta native’s latest single features the lyrics, “Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray.” In response, Leray called out Latto, by name, on Twitter.

Coi Leray tweeted, “Latto bye. 😴 Here you go [talking] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody’s BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this s### is never-ending.”

The Massachusetts-born, New Jersey-raised rapper also wrote, “These b###### wanna be like the n##### so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD 😂😂😂😅😅.”

Coi Leray seemingly took Latto’s lyrics as disrespect. However, some social media users disagreed. A lot of the responses under Leray’s tweets expressed the belief that the “blunt big” line was not meant to be a diss.

Did Coi Leray Hint At Growing Tension Behind The Scenes?

Apparently, Leray has now changed her thoughts on the “Put It On Da Floor” line too. Earlier today, the Trendsetter album creator sent out more tweets about her initial reaction to Latto’s new song.

“Maybe I overreacted [I don’t know]. End of the day. Don’t say my name for clicks and likes. [Especially,] if we don’t speak or communicate. I’m not a big blunt small blunt. Don’t compare me to nada. Mention b###### you actually beef with. Put it on the floor but leave me out of the bs,” tweeted Coi Leray.

She added, “There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. Y’all don’t be knowing the half of the s### that goes on in this s###. But the main goal is ICON S###. If it don’t make me rich or [a] better person. Stay away.”

There has been speculation of growing tension among several high-profile rappers. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B feuded for years which continued last October when Minaj got involved in the war of words between Cardi and JT of the City Girls.

Nicki Minaj also clashed with Latto on Twitter in 2022. Coi Leray worked with Minaj on the “Blick Blick” track before the two rhymers may have had a falling out. Plus, this week saw reports about fans of Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Ice Spice, and Doja Cat warring online over placement on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. y’all don’t be knowing the half of the s### that goes on in this s###. But the main goal is ICON S### . If it don’t make me rich or better person. Stay away. — Coi (@coi_leray) April 22, 2023