Coi Leray Earns Her First Top 10 Hit On The Hot 100 With “Players”

The song rose up from No. 98.

A Coi Leray single is among the ten most popular songs in America.

“Players” jumped up to No. 9 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart. This marks Coi Leray’s first entry in the Hot 100’s Top 10 region. The hit debuted at No. 98 in January.

The second-generation Hip Hop star’s track jumped up from No 12. on last week’s Hot 100 rankings. “Players” has remained on that Billboard chart for a total of twelve weeks so far.

Coi Leray and producer Johnny Goldstein sampled Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s classic single “The Message” from 1982 for “Players.” Leray spoke about getting the blessing from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Grandmaster Flash.

“This guy, he can give me a lot of knowledge if you really think about it. That song was so big and I do know how much that it impacted Hip Hop. I thought it was dope how humble he is. He’s very positive and I love positive energy,” said Coi Leray about the rap icon.

Grandmaster Flash was not the only Hip Hop legend to co-sign Coi Leray’s nostalgia-inducing track. New York City-raised lyricist Busta Rhymes hopped on “Players (DJ Saige Remix)” which borrows elements from Busta’s “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

Prior to releasing the original “Players” single in November 2022, Coi Leray also found commerical success with “No More Parties” featuring Lil Durk in 2021. The Recording Industry Association of America certified “No More Parties” as 2x-Platinum last year.

Leray’s Trendsetter studio album arrived in April 2022. The Republic Records-backed project includes guest appearances by Nicki Minaj, Yung Bleu, Fivio Foreign, Young M.A, G Herbo, H.E.R., Nav, Lil Durk, Wallo267, King Gillie, Polo G, Lil Tecca, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Pooh Shiesty.

In addition, Coi Leray continues to rack up nominations at various industry award shows. She scored a Best Female Hip Hop Artist nod at the 2021 BET Awards. The daughter of former The Source co-owner Benzino also made it into the Best New Hip-Hop Artist category at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.