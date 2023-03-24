Busta Rhymes Co-Signs Coi Leray On “Players” Remix

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop legend jumps on the popular track.

Coi Leray currently has the No. 12 song in America. “Players” entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s Top 20 region earlier this month. A new version of the song with Busta Rhymes has now arrived.

The DJ Saige remix of “Players” samples Busta Rhymes’ “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” from 1997. The original “Players” borrows from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s “The Message” from 1982.

“The way we doing it, and how we f###### them up again. Look how we got them, yo, Saige killing them with the blend. Hey, Coi be bodying s###, no matter how they pretend,” raps Busta Rhymes on the track.

Busta Rhymes reused his famous flow from “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” on “Players (DJ Saige Remix).” Coi Leray closed out the song with the same bars from the Johnny Goldstein-produced rendition which dropped in November 2022.

“Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” earned Busta Rhymes a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1998. Many Hip Hop fans considered the Hype Williams-directed music video for the When Disaster Strikes single a classic.

Busta Rhymes recently took part in the star-studded “50 Years of Hip-Hop” performance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards last month. The New York City-bred emcee joined Grandmaster Flash, Run-DMC, LL Cool J, De La Soul, Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Lil Baby, GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert, and other rap stars for the celebratory set.

–

–