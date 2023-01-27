Coi Leray Cherishes Grandmaster Flash Co-Sign After Sampling “The Message”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray appreciated Grandmaster Flash’s approval of her new single “Players,” which samples his iconic song “The Message” with the Furious Five.

The Republic Records artist discussed her budding friendship with Grandmaster Flash in an interview with Billboard. Coi Leray praised the Hip-Hop legend for his positivity and mentioned her desire to learn from the pioneer.

“Flash, he’s so funny,” Coi Leray said. “I would’ve thought I’ve known him. I felt like I was in a time machine when I met him. It’s like he didn’t even age. I feel like, ‘I’m meeting you back in the ’90s.’ If that was a movie, that’d be fire. Going back in time and I’m like, ‘What’s up?’ He’s right here and he was so present. He got so much energy, he’s so healthy and he looks so good.”

She continued, “This guy, he can give me a lot of knowledge if you really think about it. That song was so big and I do know how much that it impacted Hip-Hop. I thought it was dope how humble he is. He’s very positive and I love positive energy.”

Coi Leray viewed “Players” as a song that unites different generations. She enjoyed bridging the gap in Hip-Hop.

“This record was to connect the new with the old and bring us together,” she said. “There’s been a lot of rah-rah music lately. There’s a lot of older cats and OGs talking about TikTok and the sound and it just feels good to bring everybody together. Whether you’re 10, 2, 80 or 30, everyone’s bopping, and those are the moments I love.”

Listen to Coi Leray’s “Players” below.