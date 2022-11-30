Coi Leray Praises Nas For Uplifting & Coming Together With Younger Artists

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

For a moment, it looked as if Nas and 21 Savage could be the latest Hip Hop beef. However, the two rap stars joined forces instead, and Coi Leray took the time to shout out Nas for collaborating with Savage.

The possible brewing strife between Nas and 21 Savage began with a conversation on the Clubhouse app. Savage’s comments about the Hip Hop legend led to some backlash from social media users.

“I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” said 30-year-old 21 Savage about 49-year-old Nas. “He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fanbase. He just has a loyal fanbase, and he still makes good-ass music.”

Even though 21 Savage walked back those remarks about Nas, critics like Michael Rapaport, blasted the London-born rhymer for his opinion. Even Nas’s King’s Disease partner Hit-Boy addressed what Savage had to say.

Instead of 21 Savage and Nas going to war over the situation, they actually teamed up for a song titled “One Mic, One Gun.” On the track, 21 raps, “When you turn to legend, no such thing as relevance.”

Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Blast Coi Leray After She Shouts Out Nas

Trendsetter album creator Coi Leray reacted to the new Nas/21 Savage collab. The Republic recording artist took to Twitter to praise Nas for working with a younger artist like 21 Savage.

“Y’all see what Nas did? Now that’s how the f### you do it!!! Love always wins!!!! Why downplay the next artist when you can uplift them and come together… solid!!! 🚀🚀🚀 ,” tweeted Leray on Tuesday.

She also added, “Hate for no reason!!!!! It be weird!!!! Cause people don’t even be from the same cities and be having beef cause of internet trolls and fans. Corny. Don’t worry. Love is in the air. I feel it.”

This reaction from Coi Leray comes after the “No More Parties” performer found herself embroiled in internet drama involving Nicki Minaj. Speculation ran rampant about the “Blick Blick” collaborators having a falling out which allegedly led to subliminal shots fired in both directions.

Nicki Minaj’s fans clearly have not forgotten the supposed feud. The replies to Coi Leray’s tweet about Nas are filled with Barbz slamming Leray for purportedly turning her back on their favorite artist. One person wrote, “Wasn’t you mad Nicki dropped her song with Fivio [Foreign]? Why you tried stopping the next artist shine?”

