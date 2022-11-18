Hit-Boy Reacts To 21 Savage Saying Nas Is Not Relevant

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Producer Hit-Boy and emcee Nas linked up again for the recently released King’s Disease III. The project arrived as another rapper shared his thoughts on Nas’s place in contemporary Hip Hop culture.

“I don’t feel like he’s relevant,” expressed 21 Savage about Nas on the Clubhouse app. “He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fanbase. He just has a loyal fanbase, and he still makes good-ass music.”

Power 106 host Bryhana caught up with Hit-Boy for an interview. The conversation included the Grammy winner reacting to 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas.

“I just was at the Hollywood Bowl – sold out, every age, every race. Everybody’s just sitting there enjoying pure Hip Hop,” responded Hit-Boy. “That’s what [Nas] is. Pure Hip Hop fans know the deal. It’s all love.”

Hit-Boy also added, “Just for you to even hop on the platform and speak on it, it’s like he’s in the realm of what’s going on. Regardless of what he did and his legendary status.”





Both 21 Savage & Nas Recently Released New Music Projects

Michael Rapaport also shared his thoughts on 21 Savage’s declaration about Nas. The veteran actor took a different route than Hit-Boy. Rapaport blasted Savage by saying, “You’re like Cat in the Hat. That’s the kind of s### you’re on.”

After receiving some backlash on social media for suggesting the Queens native is irrelevant, 21 Savage walked back his comments. He tweeted, “I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

21 Savage is coming off a very successful week in his music career. Her Loss, his collaborative project with Drake, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 404,000 album-equivalent units. Savage now has three Number Ones.

Hit-Boy and Nas dropped King’s Disease III on November 11. The album garnered widespread praise from professional music critics. Industry forecasters expect King’s Disease III to open with 27,500 first-week units, likely just missing the Billboard 200’s Top 10.