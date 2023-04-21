Coi Leray Calls Out Latto For “Put It On Da Floor” Lyrics

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Was the line just a name-drop or was it a diss?

“Smoking on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray,” raps Latto on her new single “Put It On Da Floor” which dropped on April 21. Apparently, Coi Leray took issue with that bar.

“Latto bye. 😴 Here you go [talking] about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody’s BODY. Lol like seriously. Out of all things. Lmaooo ya blunt my size? Lmaooo this s### is never-ending,” tweeted Leray on Friday morning.

The New Jersey-raised rapper added, “These b###### wanna be like the n##### so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD 😂😂😂😅😅… Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd.”

Coi Leray also expressed on Twitter, “If you don’t like me, support me, or [f### with me] don’t mention my name. Period. S### don’t make sense. I don’t know none of you b###### in real life. Stay in y’all lane and leave me outta the b#######. I be minding my business and showing real love offline.”

Some Fans Believe Latto Did Diss Nicki Minaj

Many social media users claimed Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” lyrics were not a diss directed at Coir Leray. The two women do have an uneasy history. Both Latto and Leray got caught up in a ghostwriting scandal in November 2022.

While there is debate over whether the Coi Leray name-drop in “Put It On Da Floor” was a form of disrespect, Latto also sparked speculation that she took a shot at Nicki Minaj on the song. Latto performed the track over the weekend at the 2023 Coachella Festival before its release.

After Nicki Minaj may have shaded Latto on “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and the two stars had a very public feud last year, Latto seemingly fired back at Minaj on “Put It On Da Floor.” The Atlanta native raps, “She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds.”

Latto bye . 😴 here you go taking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously . Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this s### is never ending — Coi (@coi_leray) April 21, 2023

These b###### wanna be like the n##### so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD 😂😂😂😅😅 — Coi (@coi_leray) April 21, 2023