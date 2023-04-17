Did Latto Throw Shots At Nicki Minaj At The 2023 Coachella Festival?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The beef appears to be reheated.

The war of words between Latto and Nicki Minaj does not seem to be over. Both rap stars took part in a public spat that played out on social media over numerous months.

Behind-the-scenes drama came to the forefront. Last year, Nicki Minaj had a problem with Latto’s “Big Energy” possibly receiving a Grammy nomination in a rap category. Minaj was also upset that the Grammy committee categorized her “Super Freaky Girl” single as Pop.

“Big Energy (Live)” did earn Latto a Grammy Award nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 65th Annual ceremony. Nicki Minaj did not score any Grammy nominations from The Recording Academy.

The back-and-forth insults went to another level in October. Latto tweeted, “Super Freaky Grandma is married AND related to f###### rapists.” In a since-deleted tweet, Minaj claimed she was “dat b####” because other people constantly bring up that a jury convicted her brother, Jelani Maraj, of raping his pre-teen stepdaughter.

Fans Think Nicki Minaj Dissed Latto On “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

It appears the feud between Latto and Nicki Minaj could be heating up once again. Some listeners believed Minaj fired subliminal shots at Latto in the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” single which dropped in March.

“We don’t be Karen like Donna-na-na-na-na-na,” rapped Nicki Minaj on “Red Ruby da Sleeze.” The Queens, New York native previously called Latto a “Karen” (a term to describe entitled, racist white women) during their Twitter clash last October.

Latto may have fired back at her adversary at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. During the Sunday afternoon set, the Atlanta-bred rhymer performed an unreleased song that features the lyrics, “She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds.”

A Heated Phone Call Between The Two Rappers Made Its Way To The Internet

Additionally, Nicki Minaj allegedly had issues with Latto because the 777 album creator expressed that more female rappers are currently thriving as compared to the era when Minaj had very little female rap competition.

Latto made those comments while sitting down with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee. Nicki Minaj and Jason Lee have a tumultuous history that includes Lee accusing marketing strategist Karen Civil of hiring someone to hack his blog in defense of Minaj.

Later, Latto released audio of a private phone conversation between herself and Nicki Minaj. In the clip, Minaj said, “I’m acting crazy because you said something that is clearly delusional?” Latto responded, “It’s delusional to say that other girls are flourishing?”