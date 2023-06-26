Latto Wins Best Female Hip-Hop Artist At 2023 BET Awards Beating Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Ice Spice And More 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto scored a major win at the 2023 BET Awards, winning the hotly contested category, Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

Latto stole the show at the 2023 BET Awards Sunday night (Jun. 25), performing her viral hit “Put It On Da Floor” before walking away with one of the most coveted awards.

The “Big Energy” hitmaker beat out an all-star list of her peers in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category, including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, and GloRilla.

During her acceptance speech, Latto paid tribute to her fellow nominees and hailed “all the women who paved the way for this to even be possible.” She also acknowledged the “category is going crazy this year,’ before shouting out a host of other women worthy of the nod.

“Shout-out to some of the women I think should’ve been nominated,” Latto said. “Doechii, I love you, baby. Maya The Don, Flo Milli. Oh my god, I can’ think. Mello Buckzz, TiaCorine. Shout-out to all the women. We killin’ it. This is the year of the female, the year of women. Hopefully we gon’ see an all-female tour, you feel me? Very soon. Keep killin’ it.”

She also reserved a thank you for the mystery man in her life. “And my man, thank you to my man, Latto declared with a flick of her hair. Check out her speech below.

Latto’s acceptance speech after winning Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2023 #BETAwards: pic.twitter.com/Yz0OJPQxac — Power 105.1 (@Power1051) June 26, 2023

Latto Performs At 2023 BET Awards

Her performance also garnered rave reviews with “Put It On Da Floor Again,” collaborator Cardi B praising her energetic set. “That performance ateee down,” she tweeted. “latto puts on a mf SHOW . that’s a baddddd btch,” Monaleo added.

Thank u Bardiiiiii 💋 https://t.co/LiMb778A7P — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Latto received her flowers from another pair of NYC Hip-Hop icons. She shared a video of her reaction to the win. “Best Female Hip Hop Artist @bet 😭,” she penned in the caption.

“👏 Congrats boo I’m soooo proud of u U deserve it ! 😻😘❤️🤗, wrote Lil Kim. “BIG LATTO!!!! Congratulations 💋,” added Remy Ma.