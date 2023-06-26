Latto Wins Best Female Hip-Hop Artist At 2023 BET Awards Beating Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Ice Spice And More 

Latto stole the show at the 2023 BET Awards Sunday night (Jun. 25), performing her viral hit “Put It On Da Floor” before walking away with one of the most coveted awards.
The “Big Energy” hitmaker beat out an all-star list of her peers in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category, including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, and GloRilla.
During her acceptance speech, Latto paid tribute to her fellow nominees and hailed “all the women who paved the way for this to even be possible.” She also acknowledged the “category is going crazy this year,’ before shouting out a host of other women worthy of the nod.
“Shout-out to some of the women I think should’ve been nominated,” Latto said. “Doechii, I love you, baby. Maya The Don, Flo Milli. Oh my god, I can’ think. Mello Buckzz, TiaCorine. Shout-out to all the women. We killin’ it. This is the year of the female, the year of women. Hopefully we gon’ see an all-female tour, you feel me? Very soon. Keep killin’ it.”
She also reserved a thank you for the mystery man in her life. “And my man, thank you to my man, Latto declared with a flick of her hair. Check out her speech below.
Latto Performs At 2023 BET Awards
Her performance also garnered rave reviews with “Put It On Da Floor Again,” collaborator Cardi B praising her energetic set. “That performance ateee down,” she tweeted. “latto puts on a mf SHOW . that’s a baddddd btch,” Monaleo added.
Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Latto received her flowers from another pair of NYC Hip-Hop icons. She shared a video of her reaction to the win. “Best Female Hip Hop Artist @bet 😭,” she penned in the caption.
“👏 Congrats boo I’m soooo proud of u U deserve it ! 😻😘❤️🤗, wrote Lil Kim. “BIG LATTO!!!! Congratulations 💋,” added Remy Ma.