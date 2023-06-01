Latto Taps Cardi B For “Put It On Da Floor” Remix

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After sharing the screen in the “WAP” video, Big Latto and Bardi unite for a song.

Cardi B’s name was a top trending topic on Twitter yesterday after Latto announced a new collaboration with the Bronx rapper is on the way.

Atlanta-bred recording artist Latto took to social media on Thursday to disclose Cardi B will be a feature on the upcoming “Put It On Da Floor” remix. The two women appeared together in a 17-second promotional video.

“I put it on the floor. Now I’m about to put it on the floor again. Remix this Friday,” said Latto before revealing Cardi from under a plastic bag. The lyrics “rip me out the plastic, I’ve been acting brand new” has become an internet meme.

The original version of “Put It On Da Floor” caused some controversy. For example, Coi Leray took offense with her name being mentioned in the song. Apparently, Leray and Latto eventually settled that issue.

Additionally, many listeners believe Latto took subliminal shots at Nicki Minaj on “Put It On Da Floor.” Minaj clashed with her last year and possibly dissed the 24-year-old earlier this year on “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been feuding for years.

Back in 2020, Latto provided a cameo appearance in Cardi’s internet-breaking “WAP” music video featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “Put It On Da Floor Again” will be the first time the RCA star and Cardi collaborated on a record.