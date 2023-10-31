Jung Kook & Latto’s “Seven” Becomes Fastest Song To Reach 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The BTS member and ‘The Rap Game’ winner set a new record.

Latto can add another accolade to her list of accomplishments in 2023. Jung Kook’s global smash “Seven” featuring the Atlanta-bred rapper continues to rack up Spotify plays.

According to a press release, “Seven” is now the fastest song to amass more than 1 billion streams on Spotify in the history of the service. The K-pop track by the South Korean singer dropped on July 14.

In addition, “Seven” collected more than 16 million global Spotify streams on its first day of release, breaking the all-time Spotify debut record for a male artist and collaboration.

Latto also earned the biggest streaming debut for a rap artist on Spotify. Plus, the 777 artist scored a major victory when “Seven” made her the first rapper to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year.

“Seven” opened in the Hot 100’s top spot with 21.9 million first-week streams in the United States. Jung Kook and Latto also sold 153,000 combined digital and CD singles during that week’s tracking period.

The Watt and Cirkut-produced single also spent seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. It currently holds the No. 3 position on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart.