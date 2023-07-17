Latto Celebrates Breaking Spotify Records With Jung Kook’s “Seven”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The former reality show star adds another accolade to her résumé.

South Korean singer Jung Kook of BTS and American rapper Latto made history with their new “Seven” collaboration. The song broke several streaming records in its first 24 hours of release.

Jung Kook dropped “Seven” featuring Latto on July 14 via the South Korean label Big Hit Music. “Seven” reportedly amassed more than 16 million global Spotify streams on day one.

According to the music industry website HitsDailyDouble, “Seven” had the biggest debut on Spotify in 2023. In addition, the song now holds the all-time Spotify debut record for a male artist and collaboration.

Chart Data reports that “Seven” also earned the biggest streaming debut for a rapper in global Spotify history. Latto responded to that news by tweeting, “S/O to the Armypots 🎰🐰🥳🍾.”

S/O to the Armypots 🎰🐰🥳🍾 https://t.co/hIKD0whS3Y — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) July 15, 2023

The Pop sound of “Seven” arrived as Latto has been reigniting her Hip Hop buzz as well. While her more Pop-centered “Lottery” single did not resonate with a large audience, 2023’s “Put It On The Floor Again” became a hit.

Latto linked up with Cardi B for the “Put It On Da Floor Again” collaboration and music video. The official visuals totaled over 34 million YouTube views since premiering on June 2. The song’s Spotify numbers have topped 14 million plays.

Throughout her career, Latto has partnered with several other acts. The Rap Game winner’s catalog includes songs with Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, Lola Brooke, Chris Brown, Chloe Bailey, Maroon 5, and more.

Latto’s “Big Energy” was a monster smash in 2021. Music icon Mariah Carey hoped on the remix which borrows from Carey’s classic “Fantasy” song. “Big Energy” became the longest-charting rap song by a solo female artist in Hot 100 history (51 weeks).