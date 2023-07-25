Latto Becomes First Rapper To Score A No. 1 Song On The Hot 100 In 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ATL rep joins Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in a very exclusive Billboard club.

Georgia-bred rapper Latto has a lot to celebrate this week. Her “Seven” collaboration with South Korean singer Jung Kook is the most popular song in America.

“Seven” debuted at No. 1 on the most recent Billboard Hot 100, giving both Jung Kook and Latto their first Hot 100 leader as soloists. Jung Kook also made it to the pinnacle of the chart six times as a member of BTS.

Latto is the first rapper to reach No. 1 this year. Previously, The Rap Game winner’s best showing on the Hot 100 was a No. 3 placement for her breakout mainstream hit “Big Energy” in 2021.

In addition, Latto becomes just the third female rapper to top the Billboard Global 200 chart. She joined Cardi B and Megan The Stallion. That combination achieved the feat with 2020’s “WAP,” the first-ever No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.

Jung Kook’s “Seven” featuring Latto pulled in 21.9 million streams and 153,000 sales in its first week of release. The track also landed at No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales chart and No. 4 on the Streaming Songs chart.

“Seven” had already broken several Spotify records. For example, the Circkut and Andrew Watt-produced single earned the biggest streaming debut for a rapper in the history of Spotify.

Last month, Latto also made it to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to “Put It On Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B. The remix of “Put It on da Floor” reached the Top 10 of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart as well.

Additionally, Latto linked up with Jay Rock and Anderson .Paak for the “Too Fast (Pull Over)” single which dropped last week. Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It (Remix)” also featured the RCA recording artist as well as Yung Miami.