Childish Gambino Calls Out BET Awards LIVE Onstage During 2024 Ceremony

Childish Gambino went off-script while presenting with an impromptu rant over the BET Awards selection process.

Childish Gambino criticized BET for not giving him more awards while on presenting duties at the 2024 Awards show.

On Sunday night (June 30) the rapper and actor also known as Donald Glover was presenting the Album of the Year award when he went off-script.

“I’m really excited to be here, but I want to get some things on my chest first,” he began. This isn’t personal, but I just feel I should have more BET Awards. I’m serious. It’s the Black Entertainment Television Awards. How much more entertaining do I have to do?”

Childish Gambino clarified his grip, insisting the selection process is illogical. According to the “This is America” hitmaker, there’s no way he and white artist Sam Smith should have the same number of awards from a Black music platform. He compared his Grammy wins to Will Smith to highlight his objections.

“It’s just the math of the fact, because it doesn’t really make sense.” he continued. “I have more Grammys that Will Smith – which makes no sense – but I have the same amount of BET Awards as Sam Smith. Does that make sense to you guys? Me and Sam Smith are neck and neck, at the Black Entertainment Television…”

Childish Gambino and Sam Smith both have one BET award, with the former winning Video of the Year for This is America in 2019. In contrast, the song scooped four Grammy Awards the same year after winning every nomination.

Redbone collected the golden gramophone for Best Traditional R&B Performance the following year. Meanwhile, Will Smith earned four Grammys in the decade between 1989 and 1999.

Meanwhile, the tables were turned on Childish Gambino after he faced backlash for his performance at the 2024 BET Awards. He joined the USHER tribute, performing “U Don’t Have to Call,” but was criticized on social media.

“BET just p##### me off. Childish Gambino for an USHER tribute???” one person wrote.

BET just p##### me off. Childish Gambino for an USHER tribute??? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/2YM953AGTj — Amizo (@AfricanKhaIeesi) July 1, 2024

Check out some other reactions below.

Childish Gambino just cursed out BET and told yall to remember this song and video and the meaning behind both 😂

#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/7wEG5E0QJy — Nintendosa (@Muffinbaked1980) July 1, 2024

Keke Palmer and Childish Gambino tributing Usher…. BET hates us so much pic.twitter.com/TENKgUS6dm — E. (@bez184) July 1, 2024

please do not ever let childish gambino cover a usher song again #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/xPxBxIjnxr — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) July 1, 2024