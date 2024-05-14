Akademiks Accused Of Rape & Defamation In Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Akademiks’ ex-girlfriend Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe sued him for rape and defamation. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Abashe claimed Akademiks and two other men raped her at his New Jersey home in 2022.

“I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did,” she declared in a statement.

Abashe said Akademiks invited her to his home after they had not seen each other in months. When she arrived, she encountered two unidentified men she didn’t know would be there. The two men allegedly drugged her before raping her.

The victim lost consciousness. She was allegedly woken up by Akademiks “pulling her hair, prying open her legs and brutally raping her” in a bedroom. Abashe said she begged him to stop as he violated her anally and vaginally. The lawsuit noted she was “crying for most of this assault but losing her ability to move physically.”

Abashe asked Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, what happened the next day. He allegedly showed her two condom wrappers in a trash can and surveillance footage of the two men raping her.

“According to Ms. Abashe, as she watched the video, she looked like she was just lying there lifeless, which did not sit right with her,” her lawsuit contended.

The lawsuit included text messages in which Akademiks encouraged Abashe to “get tested” and told her he would do the same. She claimed the texts proved he “engaged in unprotected sexual intercourse” with her on the night in question.

Abashe went to the police after speaking with her lawyer. Cops told her to go to the hospital for a rape kit. The exam found traces of Akademiks’ sperm. Abashe said she hadn’t slept with Akademiks in over a year before the alleged assault. Abashe returned to the police, who took photos of bruises on her body.

Akademiks “graphically” admitted to having sex with Abashe in a “recorded wire call,” per the lawsuit. Authorities obtained a warrant for the surveillance footage and additional evidence. Abashe accused Akademiks of trying to destroy evidence. The investigation was dropped when she “chose silence” instead of pressing charges against him.

Abashe changed her mind about pursuing legal action after details of the alleged assault emerged in 2023. Akademiks denied raping Abashe and said he was asleep when “she was getting trained by two mens on [his] pool deck.” Abashe sued him for defamation for “accusing her of voluntarily having an orgy with his friends at his home while maintaining that he never participated at all.”

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn is representing Abashe. Blackburn’s name should be familiar to Hip-Hop fans as he’s the lawyer behind Lil Rod’s explosive lawsuit against Diddy.