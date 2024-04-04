Lawyer Suing Diddy Referred To Grievance Committee Amid Salacious Celebrity Lawsuits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The attorney suing Diddy faces scrutiny over his litigation tactics in high-profile cases, prompting judicial concern.

The attorney who filed a $30 million blockbuster lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs on behalf of Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones for sexual trafficking is in some legal trouble of his own.

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn has been referred to the Southern District of New York’s Grievance Committee for his “disturbing” pattern of intentionally filing salacious lawsuits in Federal Court.

The referral, handed down by Judge Denise Cote on Wednesday (April 3), stems from concerns over Blackburn’s approach to filing cases.

Judge Cote pointed to a pattern in Blackburn’s conduct that suggests an intent to leverage Federal Court proceedings to attract media attention, tarnish defendants’ reputations with sensational allegations, and coerce swift settlements.

The judge’s decision followed a recent filing accusing attorneys Liane Fisher and Michael J. Taubenfeldckburn of legal malpractice.

Judge Cote claimed Blackburn was sloppy in conducting his due diligence on the districts where the lawsuit should have been filed. She pointed to five other instances where the attorney proceeded with his legal actions anyway.

Blackburn’s case, which purportedly failed to fulfill Rule 11 obligations — a legal standard ensuring claims are well-founded — became a focal point for the Court’s concern.

“A reasonable inference from Blackburn’s pattern of behavior is that he improperly files cases in federal court to garner media attention, embarrass defendants with salacious allegations, and pressure defendants to settle quickly,” Judge Cote wrote in her admonishment of Blackburn’s tactics.

“Regardless of Blackburn’s intentions, his actions in this and prior cases indicate a repeated failure to meet his Rule 11 obligations,” Judge Cote added.

Last week, AllHipHop reported that Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, a defendant in Diddy’s lawsuit, was also considering sanctioning Blackburn for violating Rule 11.

The judge’s recommendation and the Grievance Committee’s ultimate decision could also impact the credibility of Tyrone Blackburn’s other high-profile lawsuits.

The Grievance Committee is now tasked with determining what action should be taken against Tyrone Blackburn, who has sued high-profile celebrities like Diddy, Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty, T.I and Tiny and another Jane Doe suing Diddy for sexual assault.