Akademiks Still Doubtful Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion

The podcaster mentions that Drake also suggested Meg lied about the shooting.

Tory Lanez was convicted on three felony charges in connection to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year. However, Off the Record host Akademiks is still skeptical Lanez actually harmed the “Savage” hitmaker.

On July 12, 2020, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were involved in a violent incident shortly after leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Megan later publically named the Lanez as the person who pulled the trigger.

“I thought [Tory Lanez] didn’t do it,” Akademiks told VladTV. “I’m still kinda a little doubtful, but the verdict is the verdict. I think the people who were reporting at court at that time were biased.”

In addition to Akademiks, several other Hip-Hop figures questioned whether Megan Thee Stallion told the truth about the shooting. Drake even received backlash for his lyrics seemingly referencing the situation.

“This b#### lied about gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smilin’,” Drake rapped on “Circo Loco” from his 2022 collaborative album, Her Loss with 21 Savage.

“We even had Drake who said, ‘The chick is lying,'” Akademiks told Vlad. “And he took some flack for it. It became one of those things where the majority of the industry was like, ‘You know what? This Tory guy might be innocent.'”

In contrast, 21 Savage showed support for Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The Slaughter Gang leader tweeted, “Wish I could give Megan a hug praying for you.” Last December, Noah “40” Shebib, Drake’s longtime music producer, also implied he stood with Meg.

Tory Lanez reportedly faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation for the assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and gross negligence in discharging his firearm convictions. Watch Akademiks take below.