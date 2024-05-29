Alfonso Ribeiro Makes It Crystal Clear He Does Not Want To Work With Tyler Perry

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The actor, best known for playing Carlton Banks, says the billionaire can’t do anything for him.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro does not seem to be a fan of Tyler Perry. The current Dancing with the Stars host let a social media user know not to expect to see him in any Perry productions.

“@tylerperry needs to revamp @alfonso_ribeiro career, I just know he could,” the @TRUlydgaf X account posted on Monday (May 27). Alfonso Ribeiro responded to that tweet about Tyler Perry.

The 52-year-old entertainment industry veteran replied, “I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me.” Ribeiro’s post collected 63,000 likes and 8.8 million views.

I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me. https://t.co/lKbu9sipqB — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) May 28, 2024

Tyler Perry has become a polarizing figure. Many of his supporters praise the billionaire filmmaker/playwright for employing Black talent who may get overlooked or rejected by the Hollywood establishment.

In contrast, critics complain about Perry’s characterization of the Black community in his projects, particularly Black men. He also faces critiques for the overall quality of his television shows and movies.

Alfonso Ribeiro did not specify why he has no interest in working with Tyler Perry. In a recent interview, Ribeiro expressed that portraying Carlton Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air hurt his standing as an actor.

“I used to always say doing Carlton was the greatest and worst thing that ever happened to me. It was one of the greatest roles that I ever was fortunate enough to play,” Ribeiro stated.

In addition, he said, “But it was also the role that stopped me from acting again because people couldn’t see me as anything else. The sacrifice was not having an acting career anymore.”