Alicia Keys Curating Digital Project From Fashion House Moncler

Alicia keys has been announced as the new curator for Moncler’s new digital art project!

Alicia Keys is to deepen her collaboration with fashion house Moncler by becoming the first curator of their latest digital project.

The “Fallin'” singer hosted the Moncler Mondogenius presentation in Milan, Italy in September and will now be the first star to take charge of their Moncler Select project.

Moncler Select is a digital service on the label’s website where prominent names in the worlds of entertainment, fashion, sport and business will handpick selections of their favourite products and take editorial control over the platform.

“We are constantly exploring new and better ways to serve our customers, especially focusing on creating unique experiences that build long lasting relationships with them,” Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini told WWD of the new project.

Keys’ curation, titled “A Day in NYC,” launches on Monday.

Readers can immerse themselves in her home city’s mood as they browse and shop her edit of Moncler clothing and accessories while listening to her new album, Keys.

Keys, a double album, was released earlier this month.