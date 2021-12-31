Alicia Keys Shows Off New Piano Chain & Teases Collab With Giveon

Alicia Keys has an insane new piano-inspired chain with working keys that Jay-Z called “just super hard” and “beyond and show of wealth.”

Alicia Keys may have the nicest chain in the game after showing off her piano keys inspired ice.

The black and white diamond-encrusted piano-inspired piece features actual working piano keys. The circular pendant has the word “Keys” at its top and hangs from a sparkling black and white chain, also dripping in diamonds.

Swizz Beats shared a visual of his wife’s new custom Elliot Eliante jewelry. Jay-Z could be heard in the background of the video praising Alicia Keys latest acquisition.

“When we create these things, when AK comes out with the keys chain, I mean come on man. It’s just super hard first of all.” said Hov. “I haven’t told you that, but that chain is just super hard. It comes from a different place. It’s beyond, you know, a show of wealth [like how] people tend to identify it as today. This thing comes back to you know, like you said Mansa Musa and all the great kings.”

“Can’t lie wife piece might got it for 2021😳👀🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 @eliantte thank you for bringing this gift to life for the Queen 🐐! Hov said no lies …… thoughts #keys #aliciakeys,” Swizz wrote in the caption.

Alicia Keys On Her New Album

Meanwhile, Alicia Keys proudly displayed her new piece during an interview where she shared the project with her fans alongside her album’s producer, Mike Keys.

“#KEYSmas continues ✨✨✨🎄🎄🎄🎄👑👑👑🎊🎊🎊🎊💜💜💜 The gift of music is the besssstttttt!!!!! Me and @mikewillmadeit going at it #Original verses #Unlocked the 2 sides of the #KEYS album Which version of the song do u choose from the songs we’re playing?? 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️”

Elsewhere, fans of the soulful chanteuse are expecting some new music from Alicia Keys after she teased a collaboration with Gideon.

Sharing a video of the talented singer covering her classic song “If I Ain’t Got You” she wrote,” Yaaaaaassssss!!!!!! Who wants a me and @giveon song??????👀👀👀 #AintGotYou #KEYS.”