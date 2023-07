Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meanwhile, Genesis’ famous father applauded his young son for having his back.

Alicia Keys recently performed in Brooklyn as part of the Keys To The Summer Tour. As she was backstage getting ready for the concert, her 8-year-old son had some wardrobe advice. On Friday (July 28), Keys shared an Instagram video of Genesis adamantly objecting to Keys’ pasties.

“Really gonna do this mom?” he asks Keys to which she replies, “What’s wrong?” Genesis then makes it clear he’s talking about her breasts possibly getting exposed during her performance. Keys assures him, “It’s cool,” but he squirms at the thought. “So everybody can see your boobs?” he asks. “I’ve never seen anybody do that.” She says, “Well, you’re eight.” Keys then demonstrates a dance move and says, “This is the worst it’s gonna be.” Genesis suggests an alternative move: “How about we do this?” he says, squatting to the ground. Keys ultimately concludes, “It’s not a big deal. They’re boobs. Everyone has them.”

Keys added in the caption, “Genesis was not a fan of my pasties. There is NOTHING like a hometown show. Brooklyn, I felt every part of your love. Full recap on my YouTube!”

Swizz Beatz, Keys’ longtime husband and father of her children, was proud of his son. He wrote in the comment section, “My guy,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Alicia Keys announced the Keys To The Summer Tour in April. Produced by Live Nation, the run was presented as a 360-degree “in the round” production.

“The Keys To The Summer Tour is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!” Keys said at the time. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

The tour resumes on Sunday (July 30) in Seattle and concludes at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 2. Find more information here.