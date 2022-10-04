All Hell Breaks Loose Between Cardi B & JT On Twitter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B found herself in a beef with City Girls member JT as the former collaborators exchanged insults on social media.

Cardi B and JT unexpectedly started beefing on Monday (October 3).

The feud began over an alleged snub on Twitter. JT congratulated GloRilla on the success of the “Tomorrow 2” single but left Cardi B’s name out of the post.

Cardi B took offense and subtweeted the City Girls member.

“Lapdog,” she wrote. “Go fetch.”

JT fired back, “Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?”

Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? https://t.co/5bIjN3kSov — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

The City Girls member denied being an instigator and blamed fan pages for causing trouble. But Cardi B was unconvinced.

“So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener,” she wrote. “Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?”

JT responded, “That was BEFORE you replied!!!! & said you was talking about ME! So tell the world why you said I’m a lap dog cardi! No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN s###!!! You know this.”

That was BEFORE you replied!!!! & said you was talking about ME! So tell the world why you said I’m a lap dog cardi! https://t.co/A40cSlM5xr — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Cardi B claimed she was stopping the back-and-forth in public, but the two women kept clashing on Twitter.

“I definitely didn’t,” she wrote, comparing her City Girls collab “Twerk” to the duo’s other songs. “P wanted to put me in to your writers cause yall numbers make him penies ……My talent speaks for it self tho.”

JT replied, “Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy? I’m a street b#### YouTube ain’t got me on no leash hoe, move.”

I definitely didn’t…P wanted to put me in to your writers cause yall numbers make him penies ……My talent speaks for it self tho https://t.co/uRdbIHkyul pic.twitter.com/ODupmXuI7x — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

The rappers were apparently having a private conversation too, but the miscommunication didn’t stop.

“Didn’t I hit you back in the DM 20 minutes ago but I gotta come on the timeline for a response?” Cardi B asked. “And you’re mute but steady arguing here. Like I said, this s### is for show. OPPORTUNISTS.”

JT wrote, “Maybe both our timing off, but how am I an opportunist you called me a lapdog for no f###### reason make since! But back to the dm’s I go.”

Maybe both our timing off, but how am I an opportunist you called me a lapdog for no f###### reason make since! But back to the dm’s I go https://t.co/mxZ61I20Xe — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

The bickering continued with Cardi B declaring, “If the shoe fits that’s your fault.” JT also circled back to an earlier post amid all the insults.

“Wait I’m back for this last tweet cause who doing anything for doggy treats??” she asked. “If anything glorilla have you a BONE that you need to go feed to that dog you was posing by the pool with for hot s###! Fancy pants.”

Cardi B countered, “Hot s### debuted higher than any song you ever dropped or been on, prison pants. Everybody has good and bad moments but you haven’t had one since what? ACT UP?”

Hot s### debuted higher than any song you ever dropped or been on, prison pants. Everybody has good and bad moments but you haven’t had one since what? ACT UP? https://t.co/Ybvu7pneld — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

The discussion of hits apparently struck a nerve with JT. She stopped the disses and reflected on her career.

“The industry not even designed for girls like me to really win!” JT wrote. “Let’s be real all this s### is politics!!! Pee always told us get that s### out the MUD grind hard I lay down because I get discouraged from all these labels paying for every mother f###### thing.”

She concluded, “So don’t talk to me about no charts! NONE OF YALL! I done been in rooms with the top [writers] & told them they s### wack the same [writers] that quick to drag female rappers oh I wrote this & that! This s### actually embarrassing & Sad.”