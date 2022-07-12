Alleged Sex Slave Joycelyn Savage Claims She’s Engaged To R. Kelly; Her Parents “Strongly Doubt” It 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joycelyn Savage claims R. Kelly is her fiancé, telling a judge they are “deeply in love,” and she’s not a victim. Her parents don’t buy it.

Joycelyn Savage revealed in court documents that she’s engaged to disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly, something that her family finds hard to believe.

Last month AllHipHop obtained the letter Savage wrote to the judge. She claims she’s his finance and pleads with the court for leniency ahead of his sentencing. Furthermore, Savage states she’s “not the victim” the prosecution portrays her as.

“My relationship with Robert is amazing,” she wrote. “He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.” Red the letter in full here.

Joycelyn Savage is estranged from her parents, who said R. Kelly has brainwashed their daughter and other young women. He was convicted in September 2021 of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act. He is currently serving 30 years in prison and has other outstanding trials.

Now, the attorney for Savage’s parents expressed their disbelief at their daughter’s claims in a statement to TMZ. Gerald Griggs says Savage did not tell her parents about her engagement to R. Kelly and says the possibility has never been a conversation.

He then went on to say that he finds it odd that she chose to submit a letter to the judge rather than testify under oath in court. The lawyer said the parents “strongly doubt” their daughter’s engagement to R. Kelly but would like the opportunity to talk to her about it.

However, the parents do admit that they have not spoken to her since she left to go and live with R. Kelly.