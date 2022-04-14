Alleged Shooting At DaBaby’s Home Reportedly Leaves Intruder Injured

Reports of an alleged shooting at DaBaby’s North Carolina home began circulating on Wednesday evening (Apr. 13) detailing an incident that is said to have occurred at 7:45 p.m.

The Troutman Police Department in North Carolina issued a press statement although they did not mention DaBaby by name.

“Officers arrived on the scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound,” the press release stated. “The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.”

“Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time,” it continued. “This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.”

While the Troutman Police declined to name names, local news platform Iredell Firewire360 claimed to have further details.

“A call came into Iredell County 911 reporting that a subject had been shot on the property of rapper Jonathan ‘DaBaby’ Kirk,” they stated. According to their report, the shooting took place “near the football field on the property.”

They further claim the person who was injured was said to have “trespassed onto the property,” and was receiving medical attention for a “non-life-threatening wound to the lower extremity.”

They also give details about the “very tense 911 call,” with the caller refusing to secure his weapon when instructed to do so for fear of further intruders. The identity of the shooter and the victim remains unconfirmed, DaBaby is yet to comment.