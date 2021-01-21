AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: Death Row Co-Founder/Harry-O’s Ex-Wife Lydia Harris Has Thoughts On His Presidential Pardon 

(AllHipHop News)
The ex-wife of Michael “Harry-O” Harris congratulated her husband and ex-business partner on his recent pardon and release from prison.
Thanks to the lobbying efforts of activists Alice Marie Johnson, Weldon Angelos, and rap star Snoop Dogg, Michael Harris received a full pardon from President Donald Trump on January 20th.
Yesterday, Harris, who was supposed to be released from prison in 2028, walked out of Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc after serving almost 30 years for first-degree attempted murder and drug dealing.
Michael Harris and his ex-wife, Lydia were instrumental in founding Death Row Records.
It was Lydia who introduced her incarcerated husband to Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight, which led Harris to bankroll the startup label.
Suge and his business partner Dr. Dre went on to develop an all-star roster of artists that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Nate Dogg, Tha Dogg Pound, and others.
Lydia also fought Suge Knight in court on behalf of her incarcerated husband in an attempt to claim their 50% stake in Death Row Records.
The battle eventually bankrupted the label, as Suge sought to avoid paying the Harris’ their $107 million judgment.
In 2005, the Harris’ divorced due to the strain of the conflict with Death Row Records, but Lydia has no hard feelings towards her ex-husband.
“The pardon of my ex-husband, Michael ‘Harry-O’ Harris is a blessing to his family and those who love him. Michael has always been a man of great aptitude, who has loved and cared for his family in spite of his circumstances,” Lydia Harris told AllHipHop.com. “Now that he is home, I am certain he will take time to enjoy his daughters, reconnect with his loved ones and rebuild his life. There is much he has to offer young men and women facing economic and social injustices in our black communities.
A lot has changed since 2006 when “Harry-O” and “Lady Boss” were awarded their judgment as rightful partners and owners of Death Row Records.
In 2009, Death Row’s assets were put up for auction and purchased by a company called WIDEawake, for $18 million.
In 2012, WIDEawake’s parent company filed for bankruptcy, and Death Row was eventually sold to Entertainment One for $280 million.
In August of 2014, Dr. Dre, who fled Death Row in 1998 to form Aftermath Entertainment, cashed out to the tune of $850 million, after Apple acquired his other company Beats by Dre.
In September of 2018, Suge Knight pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for running over a man named Terry Carter in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, during the filming of a promotional commercial for the movie “Straight Outta Compton.”
Marion “Suge” Knight is serving a 28-year prison sentence for Carter’s murder.
In August of 2019, Hasbro acquired Entertainment One which included the assets of Death Row Records, for a whopping $4 billion.
As for the Harris’, things appear to have turned out pretty good for them.
Michael “Harry-O” Harris is a free man and Lydia recently partnered with Judge Greg Mathis and his company Mathis Productions, to create content for television.
“If I know Mike, he is already thinking of ways he can use his experiences while incarcerated to strengthen and empower others to invest in themselves and build up their communities. Congratulations and welcome home!” Lydia concluded.