ALLHIPHOP EXCLUSIVE: Famous Dex Is In Rehab After Disturbing Images Online

By Houston Williams
Famous Dex is now getting help for his addictions.
AllHipHop has learned exclusively that Famous Dex has entered into rehab, but the specificity has not be determined. Drugs have been a constant source of problems for the rapper in the past and he has been open about that.
Over the weekend, the Chicago-based rapper made headlines after being in a state that had people worried that he was about to overdose.
On Saturday, the rapper uploaded a video on Instagram, seemingly extremely intoxicated, but rapping to new music. He also posted images of new tattoos that said “Sad” and “Love.” He then tweeted, “I don’t wanna smile no more.”
Bruh these rappers need to chill on the drugs got damn , I damn near gave famous dex some change , and I bet his homies ain’t saying s### pic.twitter.com/Js0QlYBzHT
— Rayshaun Thomas (@ninotheboxer) December 20, 2020
In a recent interview with AllHipHop, from October 2020, the rapper discussed living a cleaner life.
He told AllHipHop writer Shirly Ju, “Somebody said they want the old Dex, well listen. You can’t get the old Dex, let me tell you something. If you get the old Dex, you’ll get the lean-drinking Dex, the xan-popping Dex, the Dex that was doing dumb s###. You don’t want the old Dex.”
When questioned about the lyrics on “Covered In Diamonds,” he says “sipping lean like it’s coffee.”
He said explained: “I stopped when I stopped. I mean, nothing’s easy when you’re doing something for so long, especially when it becomes a habit. You’re not holding science, I’m not a fiend for it. You are who you hang around, I’m around the right people who are telling me that’s not the right thing to do.”
There has been a concern for Dex’s health as well in recent years by fans and those close to him.
Two years ago, in December 2018, he seemed to nod off in an Instagram Live session, but the rapper insisted he was not on drugs.
Dex said, “I always know. Only you know — not my manager, not anybody. You know you. With that being said, I ain’t got nothing to explain. The video that’s right now going viral, that’s kind of so stupid? For one, I’m a human being and I work my a## off. And once you put overtime, overnight and then you come back home at 4 something in the morning and you decide to go live — hey. Don’t let the world trick you and be fooled.”
Famous Dex experienced a seizure at 1OAK in West Hollywood, California during a November 2019 performance. Even though the seizure happened in front of a crowd of fans and the local Los Angeles Fire Department was alerted, Dex did not go to get help at that time.
Now, sources say that he was taken to rehab after the Saturday night incident. Details are scant but a source said that Dex was transported in a Rolls Royce where he will ultimately get help.
Inquiries to Dex’s team were not immediately returned.