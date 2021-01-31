AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: Godfather of Tekashi 69’s Old Gang Loses Appeal Of 11-year Sentence

(AllHipHop Exclusives)
The alleged leader of The Nine Trey Gangster Bloods took a big loss in court earlier this month.
Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones is a former rapper known as “Mel Matrix.” The Feds also accused Mel of being the “Godfather” of The Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.
Mel Murda got caught up in a racketeering case involving 11 other gang members, including Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 69. The Nine Trey Gangster Bloods were accused of various shootings, robberies, and assaults in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
The gang, including Tekashi 69, enriched themselves by selling drugs, including heroin, fentanyl MDMA, and marijuana.
The RICO case was unveiled against the gang in November of 2018. The day after the charges were announced, Tekashi 69 agreed to cooperate with the Feds and testify against the Nine Trey. As a result of 69’s cooperation, Mel Murda accepted a plea deal in April of 2019. In October of 2019, Mel Murda was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Mel Murda recently tried to appeal his sentence with the United States Court Of Appeals, but his attempt was thrown out of court.
The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that Mel Murda’s appeal was barred because he waived his right to an appeal in his original plea agreement.
Tekashi 69 was ultimately sentenced to two years in prison, but he was released early in April of 2020, due to the spread of the coronavirus. His decision to cooperate with the Feds, along with his testimony, helped him avoid a 32-year-to-life prison sentence.
Eleven other gang members, including Mel Murda and 69’s old manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, were sent to prison for their role in the RICO conspiracy.