AllHipHop Shifts Focus From Grammy Event To California Wildfire Aid

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop.com, the digital epicenter of Hip-Hop culture, has canceled its star-studded Grammy Week celebration.

ALLHIPHOP CANCELS ANNUAL GRAMMY WEEK CELEBRATION, PIVOTS TO SUPPORT CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE RELIEF EFFORTS

AllHipHop.com, the leading platform for Hip-Hop culture and news, has made the decision to cancel its highly anticipated Grammy Week celebration. The move comes in response to the catastrophic California wildfires that continue to ravage communities in Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

The platform’s co-founders, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Gregory “Grouchy Greg” Watkins, announced the pivot as a show of solidarity with those affected.

“Film, TV, music, and other industries, such as technology, are well within our wheelhouse, and we want to show sensitivity and compassion for our industry family in this terrible time,” CEO Creekmur said.

For the past two years, AllHipHop’s Grammy Week event has become a must-attend celebration, bringing together celebrities, influencers and executives from music and entertainment. Last year’s event garnered significant buzz, honoring women in Hip-Hop, with trailblazers like MC Lyte, Yo-Yo and Big Lez.

However, in light of the devastation caused by the wildfires, AllHipHop is taking a different approach. Instead of hosting its glamorous event, the company is channeling its resources into direct support for wildfire relief efforts.

Collaborating with grassroots organizations and frontline activists, AllHipHop is establishing an online hub to provide critical resources for those displaced, including emergency food, shelter and clothing distribution information.

“This is an extension of our life’s work, which has always been infused within our profession,” Watkins said, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to giving back.

The co-founders’ community-centered mission has not gone unnoticed, with recent recognition from Delaware Governor John Carney, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams and even President Joe Biden. There’s now an AllHipHop Day in Wilmington, Delaware during the second week in October.

In addition to amplifying on-the-ground efforts, AllHipHop’s resource hub will share details about volunteer opportunities and fundraising initiatives to aid those impacted by the wildfires.

How to Help California Wildfire Relief Efforts

For those inspired to join AllHipHop in supporting wildfire recovery, here are some organizations making an impact:

California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund (calfund.org/wildfire-relief-fund)

(calfund.org/wildfire-relief-fund) American Red Cross Disaster Relief (redcross.org)

(redcross.org) Direct Relief (directrelief.org)

(directrelief.org) GlobalGiving’s California Wildfire Relief Fund (globalgiving.org)

(globalgiving.org) United Way of Greater Los Angeles Disaster Relief Fund (unitedwayla.org)

(unitedwayla.org) Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (salvationarmyusa.org)

(salvationarmyusa.org) World Central Kitchen (wck.org)

(wck.org) California Fire Foundation’s SAVE Program (cafirefoundation.org)

AllHipHop is currently “adopting families” in the Los Angeles area, giving aid directly to those in need.