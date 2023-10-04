Delaware Governor John Carney Plugs Upcoming Hip-Hop Cultural Summit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop Cultural Summit is set to explore the history of the greatest culture the world has ever seen.

The work AllHipHop.com is getting the attention of some of the nation’s most prominent political leaders. As the platform continues to celebrate #HipHop50 and its own 25th anniversary of delivering Hip-Hop news in the digital space, AllHipHop.com is teaming up with the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday (October 7) to produce the institution’s “Inaugural Hip Hop Cultural Summit.”

Guests include MC Sha-Rock (the first female MC and member of the Funky 4+1), Young Guru (Roc Nation executive/engineer), Grand Wizzard Theodore (pioneering DJ) and more. The event is free to the public and takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

Each panel will dig into the rich history of Hip-Hop as it celebrates its 50th year. Governor John Carney put an official stamp on the event, saying, “This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop and it’s time for us to celebrate this art form.”

He then encouraged his constituents to “listen to Delaware Division of the Arts latest podcast to learn more about Delaware’s contributions to the genre and the upcoming Delaware’s contributions to genre and the upcoming Delaware Hip-Hop Summit on October 7.”

REGISTER FOR THE EVENT HERE.