AllStar JR Faces Federal Gun Charges After Houston Shooting that injured NBA Ben10

AllStar JR is facing federal gun charges after a violent confrontation inside a Houston restaurant left multiple people hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Detroit rapper, whose real name is Jeremy Christopher Ford, allegedly opened fire during an altercation on April 8, 2026, around 11:23 p.m. at a restaurant on Kirby Drive, and investigators say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video.

According to the criminal complaint, AllStar JR is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents detail how the situation escalated when a group of people approached him inside the restaurant, and during the confrontation, several individuals allegedly grabbed his necklace and watch.

A handgun fell to the floor during the struggle, and prosecutors say AllStar JR picked it up and began firing as people scattered in different directions.

The shooting left devastating injuries.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, while another was hit multiple times in the hand and leg. A third person, believed to be a bystander, also sustained injuries.

Hospital officials told investigators that one of the injured victims had his finger amputated due to the gunshot wound and suffered severe leg injuries.

Another victim, as of April 15, had no feeling in his legs.

According to Metro Detroit News, AllStar JR allegedly continued firing at close range while one man was lying on the floor, struck him with the handgun, and spit on him before fleeing the scene in a white Cadillac Escalade.

Police recovered a Glock 43X handgun, magazine, holster, and multiple spent shell casings at the scene.

What made this case particularly damaging for AllStar JR was what came next. After the shooting, he allegedly posted multiple videos on social media appearing to taunt those involved in the incident.

He later released a music video that referenced the shooting, complete with lyrics about what happened and what authorities describe as a reenactment of the violence.

AllStar JR has a prior felony conviction in Michigan, which made it illegal for him to possess any firearm under federal law. As reported by NBC News, Ford was arrested and is currently facing prosecution.