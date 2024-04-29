Amanda Seales Responds To Gilbert Arenas Claiming She’s Single Because She’s Too Smart

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Insecure” actress has some words for the pro-athlete-turned-talking head.

Following her interview on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Amanda Seales became a trending topic online. Sharpe later connected with Gilbert Arenas to get the ex-NBA player’s take on what Seales had to say during her Club Shay Shay appearance.

“As educated as she is, there’s a standard of a man that she’s looking for. If they’re not on the same education level as her, she’s gonna look down on [him],” Gilbert Arenas claimed about Amanda Seales not being married.

The former Washington Wizards guard continued, “If they’re more educated than her, then they’re talking down to her. So these are the type of women that will typically be single because they can’t find the equal partner to who they are.”

Amanda Seales got wind of what Gilbert Arenas had to say on Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s Nightcap show. The actress/comedian/recording artist addressed Agent Zero in a video posted to social media.

“Why is Gilbert Arenas even talking about me?” Seales asked her followers. “I’m too smart to find a good man? That’s not even a thing. That’s an unfortunate statement to make.”

The Columbia University graduate also said, “I don’t even know what that’s trying to say about men. And the truth is I’m not trying to find a good man. A good man will find me. I’m talking to somebody right now.”

During her sit down on Club Shay Shay, Amanda Seales spoke about some famous entertainers she dated, including Hip-Hop performers Lupe Fiasco and Pusha T. She also discussed topics such as Black-centered media outlets and issues on the set of Insecure.