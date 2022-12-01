Amazon CEO Defiantly Refuses To Pull Antisemitic Film That Got Kyrie Fined And Suspended

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The film that sparked controversy with Kyrie Irving will not be removed from Amazon. according to the platform’s CEO!

The movie and book “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” a film that sparked a lot of controversy with NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving because of its antisemitic content, will not be removed from Amazon.

The corporate decision was made public at The New York Times Deal Book Summit in New York City by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, the Jewish head of the retail giant.

As AllHipHop.com reported, there was a campaign launched by the public (and many organizations) to have Amazon take it down and to hold the company accountable for the pain the film has caused in the same way people are holding the Brooklyn Nets player, who has been fined and suspended for posting a poster of the movie on his social, accountable.

“As a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with a lot of different viewpoints, we have to allow access to those viewpoints, even if they are objectionable — objectionable and they differ from our particular viewpoints,” he said.

“The reality is that we have very expansive customer reviews,” Jassy continued. “For books with a lot of attention — especially public attention — customers do a good job monitoring other people.”

The decision shows that not all Jews believe the same thing about the movie— and business trumps emotion with one of the largest retailers in the world. AMZN, as a stock, is also down 1.07% since the decision was made and opened at $95.54 dollars a share, Market Watch reveals.