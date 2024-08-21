Amber Rose Bashes Kamala Harris After “Lit” Night 2 Of DNC

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

MAGA-loving personality Amber Rose reacted to DJ Cassidy and Lil Jon’s performances at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Donald Trump supporter Amber Rose unexpectedly praised the 2024 Democratic National Convention in a video criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday (August 21). Rose complimented DNC organizers for booking DJ Cassidy and Lil Jon before claiming Harris ignored various issues in America.

“I’m not gonna lie: the DNC is so f###### lit,” Rose said. “Like that s### was super popping last night. Like DJ Cassidy killed it. Shout out to DJ Cassidy. Shout out to Lil Jon. They had Lil Jon there. S### was fire. But I was thinking Kamala should have a new slogan. It should be let’s manipulate Americans into thinking that everything is all good. Everything is just funny and laughs and jokes and like just cool-ass music while war veterans are broke.”

She continued, “And there are so many homeless people in America. People can’t afford groceries or rent or to even go out with their friends anymore and have a good time. Illegal migrants are getting so much money in food stamps, taking over our hotels and schools. People are dying in war. That should be her new slogan. I think she should put that on a hat. Yeah, I think she should put that on a hat!”

Rose started publicly supporting Trump in May. Her MAGA turn earned her an invite to speak at the Republican National Convention. Rose blamed “left-wing propaganda” for making her think Trump is racist. The SlutWalk organizer said she learned the truth about Trump after doing “research.”

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight,” she declared at the RNC. “It’s all love. And that’s when it hit me. These are my people. This is where I belong.”

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. He was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in May. His sentencing is tentatively scheduled for September 18, but he wants it delayed until after this November’s presidential election.