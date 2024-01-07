Amber Rose “Best Friends” With Wiz Khalifa; Slaps Down Chris Rock

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose showed love to her “bestie” Wiz Khalifa and she finally addressed reports of a romance with Chris Rock. Ouch!

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa are now “best friends.”

In a preview clip from her appearance on Tamron Hall’s eponymous show, the model opened up about her co-parenting relationship with the rapper after being asked why she has spoken so candidly about her heartbreak over their split.

“I think that me and Wiz are so, best friends now, that – we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents,” the 40-year-old explained.

Amber and Wiz, real name Cameron Thomaz, were married between 2013 and 2014 and share a 10-year-old son named Sebastian. When asked for the lesson she learned from her heartbreak, Amber joked, “Never love again, but then I did, and the same thing happened,” referring to her four-year-old son Slash Electric, who shares with her ex-boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards.

“Stay away from me, that’s the lesson,” she quipped. Amber, who was recently linked to Chris Rock, also told Tamron that she is not interested in dating.

“Right now, I love myself. I love my kids. I’m not thinking about no man, Tamron. Not right now,” the TV personality said.