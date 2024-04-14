Amber Rose Says It’s Unfair To Think She Would Date Chris Rock

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose firmly sets the record straight about her relationship with Chris Rock, emphasizing friendship over romance.

Chris Rock might be a comedic genius, but even he can’t escape the infamous friend zone.

Amber Rose firmly placed him in the category of “just friends” amid swirling dating rumors.

The model and actress cleared the air about her relationship with Chris Rock, emphasizing that their bond is strictly platonic and has been for over a decade.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Amber Rose addressed the speculation head-on.

“It was not (a date),” Amber stated with conviction, referring to the outing that set tongues wagging. “I’ve been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years,” she elaborated, offering a timeline that predates much of the gossip.

The meet-up between the pair, which occurred in New York City and was widely publicized, was nothing more than two old friends catching up over coffee.

“We met for coffee. We talked some crap to each other. He made me laugh because he’s hilarious, and that’s our friendship. Just friendship,” she explained.

Despite the innocence of their encounter, the paparazzi and public speculation quickly wove a narrative of romance—a perspective that Rose was quick to refute.

“We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate. It just becomes unfair sometimes,” she lamented, pointing out the unfair assumptions made by onlookers and the media.

Responding to why she chose not to broadcast their meeting on social media, Amber shared, “Well that’s the whole interesting part about it, probably why I never posted like ‘Hey, me and Chris Rock are getting coffee,’ ’cause I just didn’t want that narrative. I just was like I’m going to value my friendship and just leave it at that.”

Amber Rose also reflected on her personal life, confirming that she is “definitely very happy raising my children and having my own schedule.”

With two children, Sebastian with Wiz Khalifa, and Slash with ex Alexander AE Edwards, Rose’s priorities are firmly set on her family and friendships rather than navigating the dating scene.