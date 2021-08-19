Amber Rose Splits with Boyfriend, AE, Claims He Cheated With 12 Women

Amber aired out the father of her child from her Instagram account yesterday. She claims that he has cheated on her with at least 12 women!

Model Amber Rose has broken up with her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. In a very public fashion!

Amber aired out the father of her child from her Instagram account yesterday. The couple have been together since September 2018 but now, she’s had enough! She claims that he has cheated on her with at least 12 different women! Amber didn’t name any of the women, in fact, she didn’t even mention her baby daddy by name, but it was clear who she was referring to.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she wrote in her IG stories yesterday. “All 12 of y’all bums (the ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*ck him anyway I saw all the texts and DM’S.”

She says she is the only one in the relationship fighting for its success and continues, “I’ve been loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten same energy in return. I’ll never say the girls names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives.”

It sounds like the model has the receipts to prove it too, saying, “I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever.”

Leaving no doubt that she is done with the AE who is vice president of A&R at Def Jam Records, she says “As for him… The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m done.”

AE hasn’t responded publicly. His IG stories show videos of him playing with their young son, Slash Electric.