Amber Rose Claims She’s Responsible For Putting Nicki Minaj On Kanye West’s “Monster”  

Amber Rose said one Nicki Minaj recorded the verse Kanye West admitted the Queens spitter “killed me on my own song.”

Nicki Minaj’s verse of Kanye West’s “Monster” is arguably one of the most iconic female rap verses of all time and one of the Queens rapper’s best known.

However, according to Ye’s ex Amber Rose, Nicki wouldn’t be on the track if she hadn’t intervened, firstly to get her in the studio, and secondly convincing him to keep the verse after he admitted Nicki “killed him” on his own song.

The model recently launched her rap career, dropping her first single, “GYHO/Gotcha” last week. She pulled up to Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay’s Higher Learning podcast to discuss her forthcoming debut album, where she revealed, “I put Nicki on ‘Monster.’”

During the interview, Amber Rose explained that her move into Hip-Hop “was not an overnight thing,” adding, “I’ve A&R’d a bunch of amazing projects.” When pressed for examples, she claimed to have overseen projects for “all of my boyfriends.”

The model-turned-rapper has dated some pretty famous rappers, including Kanye West and 21 Savage. She married Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares a son.

When asked if she has worked on anything for Ye specifically, she replied, “Absolutely! I put Nicki on ‘Monster.’ He didn’t know who Nicki was back then. I had Nicki pull up to the studio and I put her on ‘Monster.’”

Kanye West – Monster ft. Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z & Bon Iver

The influencer recalled meeting Nicki Minaj early in her career while in the studio, noting “this b#### is f###### talented as hell.” She then returned to Ye, insisting he put her on “Monster,” but he refused and said he didn’t know who she was.

Nonetheless, Amber Rose convinced him to meet Nicki, and she pulled up to the studio. “She heard the song and then she came back the next day with the verse,” she added.

On the seventh anniversary of “Monster,” Nicki Minaj recalled how the song almost missed out on being on the album. She spent an hour on the phone convincing Ye to change his mind. As Nicki said, “He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album.”

Ye Admits Nicki “Killed” Him On The Track

When Lathan acknowledged that Kanye West almost took the verse off the song, Rose agreed and said, “because it was too good.” She added: “He told me that the same day. He’s like, ‘How the f### did you bring in a b#### that killed me on my own song?’” Check out the clip below or watch the episode here.