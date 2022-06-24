Amber Rose Turns Rapper In Explicit New Song “GYHO/Gotcha” Produced By Mannie Fresh 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose linked with legendary DJ Mannie Fresh for her official debut as a rapper on the raunchy new single, “GYHO/Gotcha.”

Amber Rose got her start in the industry after appearing in the video for Young Jeezy and Kanye West’s single “Put On” in 2008, before beginning a relationship with the Chicago rapper later that year.

Now, the model has returned to her music video roots with “GYHO/Gotcha.” However, this time, Amber Rose is not a video vixen but the star of the show as she makes her official debut as a rapper.

The song interpolates New Orleans Duo Big Tymers’ “Get Ya Roll On” and is produced by group member DJ Mannie Fresh. He also features in the visuals and provides some adlibs on the song. The S### Walk creator gets freaky in the lyrics rapping sexually explicit lyrics with a message of female empowerment. Watch the video below.

Amber Rose – GYHO / GOTCHA

Amber Rose first released music a decade ago, dropping the single “Fame,” in 2012. It featured then-boyfriend Wiz Khalifa, who she would marry the following year. She also rapped a couple of bars on “Rise Above” from his O.N.I.F.C. album in 2012.

Meanwhile, last month Amber Rose joined Playboy’s new venture, Centerfold. The creator-led platform was launched last year by the brand’s first Creative Director In Residence Cardi B.

“I’m most excited about being part of CENTERFOLD,” Amber Rose explained at the time. “It gives creators the freedom to express themselves authentically in a positive and open environment. Things move fast in my world, and CENTERFOLD gives me real-time, direct access to my fans and complete creative control over my channel.”