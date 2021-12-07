Cardi B Talks Wanting To Bring Back The Old ‘Playboy’ As Its New Creative Director

Hip Hop megastar Cardi B continues to expand her ever-growing entertainment empire. The Bronx native (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) recently became the first-ever Creative Director In Residence for the Playboy brand.

Playboy hired Cardi to provide artistic direction for sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations, and more. She will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s creator-led CENTERFOLD platform.

“Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy,” said Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group in a press release.

Kohn also commented, “Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices, and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand.”

Cardi B Expects To Feel Pressure To Deliver Sex Appeal Via ‘Playboy’

Billboard caught up with the Diamond-selling recording artist to talk about some of her latest business ventures which include the vodka-infused Whipshots whipped cream. Cardi B is focused on providing old-school sex appeal as Playboy‘s new Creative Director.

“I’ve been meeting with [Playboy] since May. I gave them some ideas that I have because I want the brand. I want sex. Sex appeal. I’m a wild girl,” Cardi told Billboard. “And that’s what I want on the brand. I want to have conversations that people are afraid to have. I want beautiful women.”

The “Wild Side” rapper continued, “I just think of Playboy like back-in-the-day Playboy. That’s what I want. I want to bring that back. I’m excited but now I’m getting a little bit overwhelmed because I could get a lot of pressure, but I know that I could do it.”

Late magazine publisher Hugh Hefner founded Playboy in 1953. The monthly – later quarterly – men’s publication grew into the PLBY Group global media and lifestyle company.

Partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ben Kohn announced the Spring 2020 edition of Playboy would be the final printed issue. The magazine is now a digital-only publication.

In addition to her connection with Playboy and Whipshots, Cardi B partnered with Reebok for an exclusive line of sneakers and apparel. The Invasion of Privacy album creator is also reportedly creating a cosmetics brand called “Bardi Beauty.” Cardi B is the executive producer of the Cardi Tries reality show as well.