Cardi B Taps Ciara For Thanksgiving Episode Of ‘Cardi Tries’ Reality Series

The “WAP” rapper and the “Goodies” singer team up to tackle holiday cooking.

Back in 2020, Cardi B premiered her Facebook reality series Cardi Tries. The show centers around the Invasion of Privacy album creator attempting different professions and activities.

The second season of Cardi Tries already featured celebrities such as Amanda Seales, Indya Moore, Chlöe Bailey, and Raven-Symoné. Episode 6 of S2 will include an appearance by R&B singer Ciara.

Cardi B and Ciara will try their hand at making Thanksgiving dinner on Cardi Tries. Chef Kwame Onwuachi is assisting the two music stars with cooking their favorite holiday dishes.

YALL READY FOR THIS THANKSGIVING FACEBOOK EPISODE WIT @Ciara ? https://t.co/8movjGDfH6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 23, 2021

Beginning today (November 24), viewers can watch the latest installment of Cardi Tries featuring Ciara on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Watch. Each episode typically runs for 13-20 minutes.

Season 1 of Cardi Tries consisted of shows about Cardi B dancing ballet, driving stunt cars, playing basketball, preparing sushi, teaching nursery school students, and more. Her husband, Offset of the Migos, appeared on the “Cardi Tries Gaming” episode.

So far, Season 2 has seen Cardi B try to learn rhythmic gymnastics, cook Latin American food for Hispanic Heritage Month, take care of wildlife, face her fear of heights, and officiate a wedding. “Cardi Tries Tying The Knot” amassed more than 5.5 million views on Facebook.