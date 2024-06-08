Amber Rose Still Voting For Trump Despite 34 Felony Convictions, Calls Guilty Verdicts An “Injustice”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump became the first former President of the United States to be convicted of a felony. Many Trump supporters, like Amber Rose, still plan to cast a ballot for the Republican politician in the 2024 presidential election.

TMZ spoke to Amber Rose about Donald Trump and the race for the White House. Rose was questioned if Trump receiving 34 guilty verdicts in his falsifying business records case changed her mind about voting for him.

“Nope, not at all, still voting for Donald Trump,” Amber Rose responded. The television personality also said, “I think it helps him more. Absolutely. I think people see the injustice and they want to vote for him more than ever.”

Rose went on to claim that her shift to the right politically came after no longer being “brainwashed” by “the left.” In addition, the Philadelphia native suggested she and other Trump-defending celebrities have done “research” about the 45th POTUS which led to their move towards the Republican Party.

Amber Rose shocked some of her followers with a photo on social media. On May 21, the ex-SlutWalk organizer posted a picture with Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump. Her Instagram caption read, “Trump 2024 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸.”

Critics called out Rose for backing the conservative MAGA leader. She previously presented herself as an advocate for women’s rights issues. Trump has been accused of promoting anti-women policies, such as the overturning of the constitutional right to have an abortion.