Amber Rose Dragged Online After Endorsing Donald Trump At RNC 

Amber Rose is facing intense backlash over her endorsement of Donald Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
On Monday (July 1), the model and entrepreneur threw her support behind Trump, backing him to become president in a passionate speech.
However, her appearance didn’t go down well online, with social media users blasting her for speaking at the RNC and reversing her take after criticizing Trump during his 2016 campaign.
Amber Rose was trending No. 1 on X (Twitter), where many users shared a clip of Joseline Hernandez calling Rose out on College Hill: Celebrity Edition. In the heated clip, Hernandez accused Rose of wanting to be “a white girl.”
Amber Rose’s mom is a Black woman of Black Cape Verdean and Scottish descent, and her father is white.
“Joseline was right about Amber Rose,” one person wrote alongside the College Hil clip.
Additionally, a clip of Joy Reid discussing Amber Rose on CNN following the RNC was also making the rounds. Reid highlights the problem of having a “Racially ambiguous woman” whose whole career was based in Black culture “to try to recruit young people of color.” “She won’t even claim the culture that brought her to the table,” Reid added.
“Whew, Joy Reid Read tf outta Amber Rose,” the user wrote, sharing the clip.
During her RNC speech, Amber Rose denied allegations that 34-times convicted felon Donald Trump is racist. “I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, or straight, it’s all love,” she continued.
“The best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump,” she claimed in her speech.
Check out some other reactions below.