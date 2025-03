Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez’s ongoing feud escalates as Rose makes serious allegations, leading to lawsuit threats.

Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez have already come to blows in a high-profile reality TV fight, but they could be duking it out in the courtroom following a recent interview.

The media personalities came to blows during an episode of BET reality show College Hill: Celebrity Edition in 2023, but the tension still lingers.

During a recent appearance on “Club Shay Shay,” host Shannon Sharpe asked Amber Rose about her past altercation with Joseline Hernandez and whether they had resolved their issues.

“No,” Rose snapped. “F##k that bitch. Forever. F### her.”

She continued bashing Hernandez before adding, “I don’t think about her but I just don’t like her” and insisting, “there’s no reason to forgive her.”

Rose went on to claim the Joseline’s Cabaret star was “trying to have sex” with her on the show despite repeatedly rejecting her advances.

“She was saying ‘just gimme a chance one time… If you cool with it, we can do it in front of my husband. But if not, it could just be me and you,’” Rose explained.

According to Rose, she told Hernandez, “I’m flattered,” but clarified, “It’s just not my thing.”

However, Rose asserts that Hernandez didn’t take the rejection well and began “bullying me with the race s###.” The tension ultimately escalated during the viral classroom discussion, leading to their infamous fight.

Joseline Hernandez Accuses Amber Rose Of Defamation Of Character

Hernandez caught wind of Rose’s allegations and swiftly threatened legal action, stating that the claims were too “serious” for her to ignore.

“I’ve been a victim of sexual abuse at a young age,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I don’t condone any sexual misconduct.”

Hernandez added, “My lawyers are involved in this matter, but because I’m in disbelief I had to write this for my own mental health.”

She accused Rose of “defamation of character,” declaring, “I will not rest until I am 100% vindicated.”

Hernandez followed up with a post on her Instagram Stories, again denying the allegations.

“It’s disheartening when people exploit serious matters for personal gain,” she wrote. “It undermines real victims and fuels doubt about their experiences.”

Amber Rose fired back on Instagram, vowing to countersue and accusing Joseline Hernandez of lying about the fight.