Wiz Khalifa Reacts To Uncensored Amber Rose & Joseline Hernandez Fight Footage 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Never seen before uncensored footage of Amber Rose putting hands on Joseline Hernandez on “College Hill” surfaced online.

Wiz Khalifa was unaware his ex-wife and son’s mother, Amber Rose has hands!

On Wednesday (July 24) uncensored footage of the fight between Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez on BET College Hill: Celebrity Edition surfaced online. While the episode featuring the clip aired last year, the actual fight was never broadcast.

Clips of the moments leading up to the fight have been going viral recently following Rose’s support of Donald Trump. In the episode, Hernandez accused Rose of wanting to be a white girl and refusing to embrace her Blackness.

In the uncensored footage, Amber Rose swings on Joseline Hernandez and lands several more blows before they’re pulled apart.

Joseline VS Amber Rose

on College Hill Full Fight finally leaked !!! 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/Abcg50YHMc — 📺✨ (@RealityTvEpz) July 24, 2024

“Damn,” Wiz Khalifa wrote, reacting to the clip on Instagram. “My BM got squabbles.”

Both women spoke about the fight before the video surfaced online. Hernandez refused to name names when she discussed the altercation on Drink Champs last year. The reality TV star claimed a woman tried to “attack her” but she put her “head through that glass.”

If you recall from this old Drink Champs interview, Joseline described the fight and said she put Amber’s head “through a the glass.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Fw2NNjCWO — Welington (@WelingtonOnAir) July 24, 2024

During an Interview with Jason Lee, Amber Rose said she had to hit Hernadez “with a eight-piece” after she called her “white girl.”

Amber Rose faced intense criticism after her speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention earlier this month. Her support for Donald Trump raised eyebrows following her women’s rights activism and work championing the s### walk. She also previously branded Trump a “sexual predator.”