Amber Rose Retracts 2015 Tweet About Kanye And The “Kartrashians”

Amber Rose showed maturity and growth After apologizing to the Kardashians for an old, insulting tweet!

Amber Rose has backtracked on a controversial tweet she wrote about the Kardashians in 2015.

The comment resurfaced amid ongoing issues between Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West, whom the 38-year-old model dated from 2008 to 2010.

In the tweet, Rose tagged the 44-year-old rapper after he went on The Breakfast Club to say that he needed to take “30 showers” after dating her.

She told the Donda hitmaker that the “Kartrashians” would “humiliate” him when “they’re done with (you)”.

After the diss began to circulate again, Amber Rose took to her Instagram Stories to disavow the tweet, calling it “immature.”

“Man F### that old ass tweet,” she began. “I never got an apology for his ’30 Showers’ comment but f### it. I started my Slutwalk and helped Millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against S### shaming so something amazing came out of it.”

She continued, “Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either. S### was old and immature af (as f###) of me to involve the KarDASHians in this whole mess HE made.”

Rose encouraged her followers to “learn from” her mistakes and remember that “we all have kids and family’s life is hard enough right now for a lot of (people).”

“I just want to spread love and positivity,” she concluded.

In April 2021, Kardashian and West cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children.